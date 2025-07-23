What are Roof Sealants, and Do I Need Them?

Roof damage doesn’t always happen all at once. It often starts with small cracks, UV wear, or standing water. That’s where roof sealants come in. Designed to protect and extend the life of your roof, high-performance sealants can add years to your roofing system while helping you avoid costly repairs. At Long Construction NY LLC, we offer professional silicone roof coatings that deliver long-lasting protection for both homes and commercial buildings across Rochester and Upstate NY.

Adding Strength and Flexibility to Your Roof System

A roof sealant is a protective coating applied directly to the roof surface. It creates a seamless barrier that helps guard against water infiltration, UV rays, temperature shifts, and more. Not all sealants are created equal. While there are acrylic, asphalt, and rubber-based options available, silicone sealants are known for their durability, flexibility, and long-term weather resistance.

At Long Construction, we specialize in silicone roof coatings from trusted names like GacoFlex and Mule-Hide, designed to withstand the toughest conditions Western NY has to offer.

Why Silicone Outperforms Traditional Sealants

When professionally applied, silicone roof coatings offer a wide range of performance benefits:

Seamless Waterproofing: Forms a continuous membrane that resists ponding water and prevents leaks

Forms a continuous membrane that resists ponding water and prevents leaks UV and Weather Resistance: Stands up to intense sun, rain, snow, and freeze-thaw cycles without cracking or deteriorating

Stands up to intense sun, rain, snow, and freeze-thaw cycles without cracking or deteriorating Flexible & Long-Lasting: Remains elastic over time, reducing the risk of splitting and structural stress

Remains elastic over time, reducing the risk of splitting and structural stress Energy Efficiency: High solar reflectivity helps keep your home or building cooler and reduces utility costs

Industry-Leading Silicone Coatings from Gaco and Mule-Hide

As certified applicators, our team ensures every roof coating is installed to the highest standards:

GacoFlex Silicone Roof Coatings : Ideal for both flat and sloped roofs, GacoFlex coatings create a tough, weatherproof layer that protects against leaks, UV damage, and extreme temperature swings.

: Ideal for both flat and sloped roofs, GacoFlex coatings create a tough, weatherproof layer that protects against leaks, UV damage, and extreme temperature swings. Mule-Hide 100% Silicone Coating: Perfect for restoration projects, this system adheres to a wide range of roofing materials including metal, modified bitumen, and aged membranes, delivering strong, low-maintenance protection.

Whether you’re looking to restore an aging roof or boost efficiency, our silicone systems provide high-performance results built to last.

Is a Roof Sealant Right for Your Home?

If your roof is showing signs of wear, accumulating standing water, or nearing the end of its service life, a silicone sealant could be the perfect solution. It's a cost-effective way to restore your roof’s integrity without the expense of a full replacement. And in a region like Rochester—where winters are harsh and summers are intense—proactive protection goes a long way.

Restore and Protect Your Roof with Help from Long Construction NY

Invest in a seamless, energy-efficient roof coating that’s built to last. Our certified team delivers expert application of Gaco and Mule-Hide silicone roof systems tailored to your property’s needs. Contact Long Construction NY at 585-433-5664 today to schedule your roof inspection and get a quote.