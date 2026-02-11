When it comes to your dream home, the roof plays a pivotal role in protecting your investment and enhancing the overall look of your property. At Long Construction NY LLC, we specialize in providing high-quality new roof construction services to homeowners throughout Rochester and Western New York. With decades of experience, a dedicated team of certified contractors, and a focus on precision, we’re committed to delivering roofing solutions that combine durability, energy efficiency, and visual appeal.

Tailored Roofing Solutions for Every New Home

Building a new home offers the unique opportunity to design a roofing system that perfectly matches your style and long-term needs. At Long Construction NY, we collaborate with you to create a customized roofing plan that fits your home’s structure, enhances curb appeal, and meets energy efficiency standards. Whether your vision includes classic asphalt shingles or more advanced materials like stone-coated steel, our team ensures that every detail is expertly executed to deliver a roof that complements your home.

Professional Installation with Certified Expertise

As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, our team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to handle even the most complex roofing installations. We prioritize precision and efficiency, ensuring your new roof is installed with care and attention to detail. Using the latest tools and techniques, our certified contractors guarantee that your roof will provide exceptional performance and withstand the elements for years to come. From the first consultation to the final inspection, we are committed to making the process smooth and stress-free.

Premium Materials for Long-Lasting Durability

The foundation of a quality roof lies in the materials used. At Long Construction NY, we offer a wide variety of roofing options to suit different styles and functional needs. Our asphalt shingles are a popular choice for their cost-effectiveness and versatility, while our metal roofing solutions provide unmatched durability and weather resistance. For homeowners seeking a blend of elegance and strength, our stone-coated steel roofing systems deliver the perfect balance. Regardless of the material you choose, you can count on our team to deliver a roof that enhances both the beauty and protection of your home.

Your Trusted Partner for New Construction Roofing

When you choose Long Construction NY for your new roof, you’re not just hiring a contractor—you’re gaining a trusted partner in your home-building journey. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, advanced technology, and customer satisfaction, we go above and beyond to exceed expectations. Our expertise, coupled with a 10-year craftsmanship warranty, ensures that your investment is protected for years to come. We are proud to serve homeowners throughout Rochester and Western New York, delivering exceptional results on every project.

Let’s Build the Roof Your New Home Deserves

Ready to start your new construction roofing project? Contact Long Construction NY LLC today at 585-433-5664 for a consultation. Our team is here to provide guidance, answer your questions, and create a roofing solution tailored to your home. Trust us to deliver a roof that stands the test of time while elevating the beauty and value of your property.