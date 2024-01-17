Areas We Serve in Rochester for Siding and Roofing
Rochester and Western NY Areas
Long Construction NY LLC is a premier provider of roofing and siding services in the Rochester and Western NY areas. We pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and dedicated service to residential properties across the region. Our experienced team is committed to excellence, ensuring every project not only meets but exceeds our clients' expectations. By choosing Long Construction, you are selecting a partner that values integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction in every aspect of our work.
Our Service Areas
At Long Construction NY LLC, we are dedicated to serving residential properties across the region. Our team is proud to provide comprehensive roofing and siding services to homeowners in the following counties:
Serving the Greater Rochester Area
We understand the importance of having a reliable roofing and siding partner close to home. That’s why we extend our services to the greater Rochester, NY area, ensuring that you have access to our expertise and quality craftsmanship. We are happy to travel to customers within a one-hour radius of our office in Rochester, providing personalized consultations and detailed estimates to meet your needs.
Why Choose Long Construction NY?
Trust, quality, and care define our services. From storm damage repairs to new roofing and siding, we handle every project with precision and dedication to meet your design and safety specifications. Plus, we understand the complexities of insurance claims and can assist you through the process to ensure you receive the best possible outcome for your repairs.
Our Team of Highly Skilled Craftsmen Always Puts The Customer’s Needs First.
That is why we will work with you from the beginning to the end of your construction project, all while ensuring that we are meeting your design goals. We understand that choosing a home contractor can seem like a daunting and risky process. However, rest assured that our professional crew always does the job right, while also making sure to maintain a clean and tidy work area. The positive difference our team can make in your home will amaze you. It’s why we are one of the most trusted contractors in Rochester!
Experience the Best in Roofing and Siding Services
Don’t settle for less when it comes to your home. Choose Long Construction NY LLC for reliable, skilled craftsmanship backed by our solid warranty. Contact our local office by phone or fill out our contact form today to request your free estimate. Let us show you why we are the preferred choice for homeowners in the Greater Rochester Area and beyond.
Don’t Choose Wrong, Choose Long!
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.