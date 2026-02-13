Total Protection Roofing System

At the heart of Owens Corning's offerings is the Total Protection Roofing System®, a marvel of engineering designed to provide comprehensive protection.

Residential Roofing System

Residential Roofing Products include what is necessary to provide a quality roofing system for a home, garage, or other residential applications. Residential roofing products are usually designed for steep slope applications. Products can include roofing shingles, underlayments, and accessory products.

Roofing Shingles

Owen's Corning manufactures high-quality asphalt roofing shingles in a wide variety of styles and colors for residential applications. Asphalt roofing shingles are the most commonly used residential roofing products in the market.

Underlayments

Underlayments are designed for use on residential roof decks as a water-resistant layer beneath roofing shingles. Waterproofing shingle underlayments prevent leaks from ice dams and wind-driven rain in vulnerable areas.

Hip and Ridge

Accessory shingles are used to finish the hips and ridges of a residential roof and carry the same warranty as the shingles they are applied over. There are several options designed to complement the appearance of shingles while providing the same level of protection and durability.

Proper Attic Ventilation

Proper attic ventilation systems allow a continuous flow of outside air through the attic, which creates cooler attics in the summer and drier attics in the winter. It consists of a balanced system between air intake (at your eaves or soffits) and air exhaust (at or near your roof ridge).

