As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, Long Construction NY LLC isn't just about putting a roof over your head; we're about enhancing your home with the country's most trusted roofing brand, Owens Corning. With us, you gain not only exceptional quality but also the peace of mind that comes with our expertise and the Owens Corning legacy.
Platinum Preferred Advantage:
- Confidence in Service: Our partnership means your roofing project is infused with the highest standards of professionalism and satisfaction.
- Local Expertise, Nationwide Trust: We tailor every installation to your local climate and architectural style, backed by national trust.
- Long-Term Warranties: Enjoy the industry's best warranties, offering you peace of mind for years ahead.
Unmatched Quality and Style
For over 75 years, Owens Corning has led the way in roofing technology, offering solutions that extend beyond mere coverings. Here's why countless homeowners choose Owens Corning:
- Comprehensive Product Range: Everything you need for a resilient and attractive roof is here—from high-performance shingles to sophisticated underlayment systems.
- Exceptional Quality: Precision-engineered to protect your home from the elements, ensuring safety and comfort throughout the seasons.
- Aesthetic Flexibility: A broad spectrum of styles and colors that promise the perfect complement to your home's charm.
Pick Your Shingles
Your roof dramatically influences your home's overall look and value—Owens Corning's variety lets you dictate the style. Explore our shingle options to find the ideal aesthetic for your home.
Total Protection Roofing System
At the heart of Owens Corning's offerings is the Total Protection Roofing System®, a marvel of engineering designed to provide comprehensive protection.
Residential Roofing System
Residential Roofing Products include what is necessary to provide a quality roofing system for a home, garage, or other residential applications. Residential roofing products are usually designed for steep slope applications. Products can include roofing shingles, underlayments, and accessory products.
Roofing Shingles
Owen's Corning manufactures high-quality asphalt roofing shingles in a wide variety of styles and colors for residential applications. Asphalt roofing shingles are the most commonly used residential roofing products in the market.
Underlayments
Underlayments are designed for use on residential roof decks as a water-resistant layer beneath roofing shingles. Waterproofing shingle underlayments prevent leaks from ice dams and wind-driven rain in vulnerable areas.
Hip and Ridge
Accessory shingles are used to finish the hips and ridges of a residential roof and carry the same warranty as the shingles they are applied over. There are several options designed to complement the appearance of shingles while providing the same level of protection and durability.
Proper Attic Ventilation
Proper attic ventilation systems allow a continuous flow of outside air through the attic, which creates cooler attics in the summer and drier attics in the winter. It consists of a balanced system between air intake (at your eaves or soffits) and air exhaust (at or near your roof ridge).
Your Next Step to a Superior Roof
