As the pioneer of stone-coated metal roofing, DECRA products have withstood the test of time thanks to decades of innovation and an unwavering commitment to quality. Manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Corona, CA, DECRA roofs are crafted with meticulous attention to durability and longevity. If youre looking for the best, youre looking for a DECRA roof.

Way Beyond Asphalt Roofing

Metal Roofing has many benefits that asphalt roofs just can’t compete with. Lower maintenance costs, better resistance to the elements, climate friendly, and more.

Increased Home value

Even at the highest end of the real estate spectrum many of today’s most sophisticated and elegant homes are encumbered by less than optimal “legacy” roofing systems.

Sophisticated Style

Breathtaking designs are what you see at first glance, but underneath are layers of pure protection. DECRA comes in a wide range of tasteful styles, colors, and textures that suit the most discerning of tastes.

– THE ORIGINAL STONE-COATED ROOF –

Protecting Homes Since 1957

You just found the perfect fixer-upper. Great location, great view, but the home needs a lot of love. As part of the flip, you plan to replace the roof, but youre not quite sure which roofing material to use.

Asphalt shingles are one of the cheapest roofing materials on the market, but the need to replace them every 12 to 20 years may turn-off potential buyers or prevent them from offering a premium price.

Demand is rapidly growing for durable and sustainable roofing options, and seasoned home-flippers are increasingly moving away from asphalt by upgrading their flips with metal roofs.

Metal Roofing Products

The demand for metal roofing has doubled in recent years, making it the second most popular material for residential homes. Browse our products below to see why so many people have made the switch to metal.

– Limited Lifetime Warranty –

The DECRA Lifetime Limited Warranty is a clear reflection of DECRA’s confidence in the superior quality of our stone-coated steel roofing products including these assurances for the lifetime of the owner: Many homeowners are lured by impressive conventional roofing warranties with promises of 30-50 year guarantees.

Hail Damage

Will resist hail damage, defined as penetration of hail stones completely through the panel; or cracks or splits around the point of impact.

Protection from Defects

Will remain free from manufacturing defects that would adversely affect the performance of the Panels

Wind Resistance

Will be resistant to blow-offs in wind velocities up to 120 miles per hour. (Asphalt, wood and clay are only rated to 60-110 mph or not at all.)