Comprehensive Roofing Options for Every Home

At Long Construction NY LLC, we believe in providing roofing solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. From the timeless appeal of Owens Corning shingles to the advanced technology of metal and flat roofing systems, we ensure that each material is installed to the highest standards. Our team's expertise and commitment to quality mean you'll enjoy a roof that not only protects your home but also enhances its curb appeal.

Trusted Experts, Exceptional Roofing Materials

Selecting the right roofing material doesn't have to be overwhelming. Trust Long Construction NY LLC to guide you through the options and deliver a roof that combines beauty, durability, and lasting performance. Contact our team today at 585-433-5664 for a consultation and learn why we're Rochester's preferred roofing contractor.