At Long Construction NY LLC, we believe that the right roofing materials not only protect your home but also enhance its appearance and value. As a trusted residential roofing contractor serving Rochester and Western New York, we offer a wide range of roofing options tailored to meet the needs of every homeowner. From durable asphalt shingles to innovative flat roofing systems, our team delivers expert craftsmanship with materials that stand the test of time.
Owens Corning Asphalt Shingles: A Reliable Choice
Owens Corning asphalt shingles are our top recommendation for homeowners who prioritize durability, style, and affordability. Known for their exceptional quality, these shingles offer unmatched protection against harsh weather conditions while enhancing your home's curb appeal. With many options, you can choose a design that complements your home's aesthetic. These shingles come with advanced features such as wind resistance and energy efficiency, making them a practical yet beautiful choice for any roofing project.
Metal Roofing: Strength and Longevity Combined
For homeowners seeking a roofing material that provides superior protection and lasts for decades, metal roofing is an excellent option. With a lifespan exceeding 40 years, metal roofs are both durable and eco-friendly, making them a sustainable choice for your home. They are low-maintenance, resistant to extreme weather, and available in a variety of styles to suit your preferences. Our skilled team ensures a seamless installation that maximizes the benefits of metal roofing, providing you with a reliable and visually appealing roof.
Flat Roofing Systems: A Versatile Solution
Flat roofing systems are an increasingly popular choice for both residential and commercial properties. At Long Construction NY, we specialize in two types of flat roofing materials: EPDM (rubber roofing) and 2-ply systems like Owens Corning Deck Seal. These materials are designed for durability, cost-effectiveness, and easy maintenance, making them an ideal solution for buildings with flat or low-sloped roofs. Our experienced contractors ensure each flat roofing system is installed with precision to provide long-lasting performance and weather resistance.
Comprehensive Roofing Options for Every Home
At Long Construction NY LLC, we believe in providing roofing solutions that meet the diverse needs of our customers. From the timeless appeal of Owens Corning shingles to the advanced technology of metal and flat roofing systems, we ensure that each material is installed to the highest standards. Our team's expertise and commitment to quality mean you'll enjoy a roof that not only protects your home but also enhances its curb appeal.
Trusted Experts, Exceptional Roofing Materials
