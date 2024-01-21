Certainteed Asphalt Roofing
Everyone needs a roof over their head. A roof is not just a part of the house, instead, it completes a place and makes you feel safe and secure under it, and thus it needs to be strong itself. We pride ourselves on being the best roofing products supplier whom you can trust. Your home is your world and most often the biggest investment of your life. To keep your family protected and safe, a new roof should not be a burden. Intending to spread more smiles, we provide excellent quality residential roofing solutions without compromising on the quality.
There are three major categories of asphalt roofing shingle products available today: Traditional Shingles, Designer Shingles, and Luxury Shingles. It is important to understand the differences between each type of roofing shingle in order to pick the right product for your home. Asphalt roof shingles are the most popular roofing material used on homes across North America, and with good reason. They are designed to protect a home through decades of weathering with minimal upkeep, and are available in hundreds of colors and styles.
Traditional Strip Shingles
Also known as 3-tab shingles or strips, strip shingles are the original and most basic asphalt shingles. They are made from a single layer of asphalt and have a very flat appearance that typically offers a slate look. Since they are made from a single layer, they generally weigh and cost less than other asphalt shingles. Prior to designer shingles being introduced in the 1980s, strip shingles were the predominant roofing shingle on the market.
Designer Shingles
Also known as architectural or laminate shingles, designer shingles are the most prevalent asphalt shingles. These products are manufactured with two or more layers of asphalt that are fused for a thicker and richer multi-dimensional appearance, and are engineered to replicate the wood shake and natural slate roofing aesthetics. Designer shingles are typically heavier than strip shingles and have improved warranty protection.
Luxury Shingles
Luxury shingles are the highest-quality laminated shingles available, offering a differentiated appearance or functionality that outclasses that of dimensional shingles. Apart from being shingle heavyweights that offer premium protection for weathering, luxury shingles are stunning to look upon, presenting the highest quality, coloration, and dimensionality. These products offer the most realistic representation of the old-world wood shake and quarried slate roofing. CertainTeed's Grand Manor and Carriage House products are prime examples of Luxury roofing shingles.
