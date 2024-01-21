Certainteed Asphalt Roofing

Everyone needs a roof over their head. A roof is not just a part of the house, instead, it completes a place and makes you feel safe and secure under it, and thus it needs to be strong itself. We pride ourselves on being the best roofing products supplier whom you can trust. Your home is your world and most often the biggest investment of your life. To keep your family protected and safe, a new roof should not be a burden. Intending to spread more smiles, we provide excellent quality residential roofing solutions without compromising on the quality.

There are three major categories of asphalt roofing shingle products available today: Traditional Shingles, Designer Shingles, and Luxury Shingles. It is important to understand the differences between each type of roofing shingle in order to pick the right product for your home. Asphalt roof shingles are the most popular roofing material used on homes across North America, and with good reason. They are designed to protect a home through decades of weathering with minimal upkeep, and are available in hundreds of colors and styles.

Traditional Strip Shingles

Also known as 3-tab shingles or strips, strip shingles are the original and most basic asphalt shingles. They are made from a single layer of asphalt and have a very flat appearance that typically offers a slate look. Since they are made from a single layer, they generally weigh and cost less than other asphalt shingles. Prior to designer shingles being introduced in the 1980s, strip shingles were the predominant roofing shingle on the market.