At Long Construction NY, we take pride in our extensive collection of industry certifications and awards.
These accolades are more than just decoration—they are a testament to our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Each certification and award reflects our expertise and the high standards we uphold in roofing, siding, and construction across Rochester.
Our Certifications & Memberships
- Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor
- GAF Certified Roofing Contractor
- CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator
- Velux Skylights Certified Contractor
- Mastic & PlyGem Installer
- Member of Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Member of Better Contractors Bureau
Our Awards
- Top100 Greater Rochester Chamber 2024
- Top100 Greater Rochester Chamber 2023
- 2023 Owens Corning Service Excellence Award
- 2023 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award
- 2023 Leaders in Construction Rochester Business Journal
- Angi Super Service Award
- HomeAdvisor Best of 2019 Winner
- 2022 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100
- 2021 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award
- 2022 Owens Corning Product Excellence Award
- Rochester Business Journal Leader in Construction
- Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite
- Democrat & Chronicle Rochester’s Best Official Nominee
- Best Choice Awards Finalist
- Top100 Greater Rochester Chamber 2022
- Neighborhood Favorite 2022
- 2022 Owens Corning Excellence Award
Choosing Long Construction NY means partnering with a contractor whose qualifications have been rigorously vetted and recognized. Our certifications are your assurance that we adhere to strict industry standards, ensuring that every aspect of your project is managed with the utmost professionalism from start to finish.
