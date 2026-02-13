At Long Construction, we do more than install roofs—we enhance commercial properties with superior EPDM rubber roofing, known for its durability and energy efficiency.
Durability and Energy Efficiency
Selecting Long Construction for your EPDM roofing means choosing resilience and expert craftsmanship. Here's what makes EPDM the smart choice for commercial roofs:
- Durability: Designed to withstand extreme weather, which is crucial for the Rochester climate.
- Energy Efficiency: The insulation properties of EPDM help manage heating and cooling costs effectively.
- Safety and Comfort: Offers increased slip resistance and reduces glare, enhancing maintenance safety.
Long Construction's Commitment to Quality and Safety
Opt for Long Construction, and you opt for a commitment to the highest standards. Every EPDM installation we undertake meets rigorous safety and performance criteria.
Why EPDM from Long Construction?
- Expert Installation: Our team uses the latest techniques for dependable, efficient installations.
- Comprehensive Service: We manage every aspect of your project from start to finish with unmatched professionalism.
- Customized Solutions: Tailored solutions that maximize value and performance for your property.
Choose Excellence, Choose Long Construction
Invest in our EPDM roofing systems and gain a durable, cost-effective roofing solution tailored for Rochester NY's unique needs. Reach out today to discover how we can boost your property's value and efficiency.