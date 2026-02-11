At Long Construction NY LLC, we provide silicone roof coatings that extend the lifespan of commercial and residential roofs while enhancing energy efficiency and weather resistance. As certified applicators of GacoFlex and Mule-Hide silicone roofing systems, we deliver seamless, waterproof solutions designed to withstand extreme conditions and prevent costly roof damage.

The Benefits of Silicone Roof Coatings

Choosing silicone roof coatings offers superior durability, flexibility, and long-term protection. These coatings form a seamless barrier that resists ponding water, UV exposure, and harsh weather, preventing leaks and deterioration. Unlike traditional roofing materials, silicone remains flexible over time, reducing the risk of cracks and structural issues. Additionally, their high solar reflectivity helps lower energy costs by reducing heat absorption and keeping your building cooler.