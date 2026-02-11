At Long Construction NY LLC, we provide silicone roof coatings that extend the lifespan of commercial and residential roofs while enhancing energy efficiency and weather resistance. As certified applicators of GacoFlex and Mule-Hide silicone roofing systems, we deliver seamless, waterproof solutions designed to withstand extreme conditions and prevent costly roof damage.
The Benefits of Silicone Roof Coatings
Choosing silicone roof coatings offers superior durability, flexibility, and long-term protection. These coatings form a seamless barrier that resists ponding water, UV exposure, and harsh weather, preventing leaks and deterioration. Unlike traditional roofing materials, silicone remains flexible over time, reducing the risk of cracks and structural issues. Additionally, their high solar reflectivity helps lower energy costs by reducing heat absorption and keeping your building cooler.
Industry-Leading Silicone Roofing Systems
We trust only the best products to deliver exceptional performance.
GacoFlex Silicone Roof Coatings
Designed for both flat and sloped roofs, GacoFlex Silicone Roof Coatings create a durable, weather-resistant membrane that protects against moisture, UV damage, and temperature fluctuations. Their advanced formula prevents leaks while maintaining flexibility, ensuring long-term performance.
Mule-Hide 100% Silicone Roof Coating
Ideal for roof restoration, Mule-Hide 100% Silicone Roof Coating provides strong adhesion to a variety of surfaces, including metal, modified bitumen, and aged single-ply membranes. This seamless coating offers exceptional durability and low-maintenance protection, reducing the risk of cracks and leaks over time.
Why Choose Long Construction NY LLC for Silicone Roof Coating Installation?
- Certified Expertise: Our team is trained and certified in the proper application of Gaco and Mule-Hide silicone roof coatings, ensuring top-quality results.
- Energy-Efficient Roofing Solutions: Our coatings reflect heat and sunlight, helping to reduce cooling costs and improve overall energy efficiency.
- Seamless, Leak-Proof Protection: Silicone forms a continuous, flexible membrane that prevents leaks, cracks, and water damage.
Protect and Restore Your Roof with Silicone Roof Coatings
Invest in a silicone roof coating system that delivers unmatched durability, waterproofing, and energy savings.