Welcome to

Long Construction

Maintaining the roofing of any structure is no easy job. But with Long Construction, you can be assured any problems will be fixed with attention to detail, and they will be promptly resolved to keep the residents and occupants of the building worry-free. If you are in need of a residential or commercial roofer, our company would definitely be the perfect choice. Equipped with a proven track record, excellent reviews, and reliable workmanship, our company can guarantee you of a professional and efficient service would be difficult to find elsewhere.

Our Services

Roofing Services

Exterior Services

Interior Services

Whether you are looking for anything from a new roof to interior remodels, you can't go wrong with Long.

Everyone needs a roof over their head. A roof is not just a part of the house, instead, it completes a place and makes you feel safe and secure under it, and thus it needs to be strong itself. We, at Long Construction, pride ourselves on being the best roofing products supplier whom you can trust.

WE ARE

OWENS CORNING
PLATINUM PREFERRED
CONTRACTORS

We can offer a lifetime craftsmanship warranty backed by Owens Corning.

Specialized Contractors

Unparalleled Expertise

Offering free roof inspections, free roof estimates, and the area's best roof replacement and roof repair services, we have earned a reputation for living up to our core values: integrity, safety, and quality. If you're considering having roof work done in Rochester, we're confident that you'll be glad that you contacted Long Construction.

Customer Satisfaction Comes First

DON'T CHOOSE WRONG, CHOOSE LONG

Expert Contractors

We ensure up-to-the-minute knowledge for all of our estimators and roofing crews.

Quality Products

We offer dozens of construction materials from the most respected brands in the industry.

Reliable & Trustworthy

We strive to complete all projects with integrity for our clients,suppliers, contractors and insurance companies.

