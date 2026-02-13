As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, Long Construction offers more than just new roofing. We deliver a superior experience with the Owens Corning DeckSeal 2-Ply Flat Roofing System, designed to meet the needs of commercial buildings with both function and style.
Discover the DeckSeal Difference
DeckSeal stands out for its robust construction and innovative materials:
- Dual Compound Formulation: Ensures top performance and durability.
- Flexible Application: Adapts to your specific roofing needs with options for 2-ply configurations.
- Attractive Finishes: Enhances your property's appearance with a range of color options.
Long Construction's Expertise and Reliability
Partnering with us for your DeckSeal installation means entrusting your property to a team committed to quality and precision:
- Proven Expertise: Our experience ensures your roof is installed meticulously.
- Comprehensive Service: We handle every step, ensuring a seamless process.
- Custom Solutions: Tailored to meet the specific demands of your building.
Trust Long Construction with Your Flat Roofing Needs
Invest in the Owens Corning DeckSeal 2-Ply Flat Roofing System with Long Construction and secure a roofing solution that provides both protection and style. Contact us today to learn how our expert installation services can upgrade your commercial property with a high-performing, aesthetically pleasing roof.