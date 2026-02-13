When it's time for a roof replacement, trust Long Construction NY LLC to provide the professional service you need to protect your home. As Rochester's trusted roofing contractor, we specialize in delivering durable and long-lasting roof replacement solutions throughout Western New York. Whether you're dealing with an aging roof or extensive damage, our certified team is here to guide you through every step of the process.
Comprehensive Roof Inspections for Accurate Replacements
At Long Construction NY, we begin every roof replacement with a detailed inspection of your current roof. We assess the condition of the shingles, sheathing, and structural components, so we can provide a clear plan of action tailored to your home's specific needs. From addressing damaged sheathing to recommending the best materials for your new roof, we ensure your replacement is built to last.
Quality Materials for Long-Lasting Protection
Your home deserves the best, which is why we use only high quality materials such as asphalt shingles, metal roofing, and flat roofing systems. Our experienced contractors are trained to install a wide variety of roofing types, ensuring you get a roof that fits your aesthetic and offers superior protection. With Long Construction NY, your new roof will not only enhance your home's curb appeal but also stand up to the harsh weather conditions of Rochester and Western New York.
Roof Replacement for All Roofing Types
We specialize in replacing all types of roofing systems, whether you have a traditional asphalt shingle roof, metal roofing, or flat roof. Our team has the expertise to handle even the most complex roofing projects, ensuring a seamless and efficient installation process. As an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, we follow the highest industry standards for quality and performance, giving you confidence that your new roof will offer long-term protection.
Professional Roof Removal and Installation
When you choose Long Construction NY, you're choosing a seamless roof replacement experience. Our team carefully removes your old roof, addressing any underlying issues such as damaged fascia boards or structural concerns. We then expertly install your new roof with precision and care, using the latest technology and best practices to ensure lasting durability. Throughout the process, we prioritize efficiency and safety, minimizing disruption to your home.
Let Long Construction NY Handle Your Roof Replacement
Is it time to replace your roof? Let the experts at Long Construction NY LLC handle everything from start to finish. Contact our team at 585-433-5664 for a free roof replacement estimate today.