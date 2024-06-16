When you file a claim, your insurance company will call you and set up a time to inspect your home. Make sure you get your claim number!

A member of our team will be present for the insurance inspection. We want to ensure the scope of work is covered.

If our team feels the estimate provided by the insurance company is not correct, we will send in supplemental information, and building codes to back up your claim.

Other factors may require additional steps, such as a repair test, lab test, or more.