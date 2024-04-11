When using Owens Corning roofing, selecting a Platinum Preferred Contractor is key. Long Construction is proud to be highlighted by Owens Corning as one of these contractors serving Rochester, NY.

Why Homeowners Trust Long Construction We are reputable for providing quality roofing services throughout the community.

We are committed to ongoing professional training to ensure quality installation.

We are adequately insured for your protection. Because of Owens Corning’s stringent standards, less than 1% of roofing contractors in the United States receive an invitation to be a Platinum Certified Contractor!

By choosing Long Construction, you can rest assured that you’ll be working with a quality, reputable, and dependable professional contractor, not some fly-by-nighter.

Best Roofing Practices

Being a Platinum Preferred Contractor with Owens Corning means we reach a higher standard of excellence with our roofing projects. In addition to being in good standing with the Better Business Bureau, Platinum Preferred Contractors have to be an operable business for three years or have been a Preferred Contractor for one year. Long Construction is proud of every roof we complete in Western New York, and the honor of reaching every criteria needed to be a Platinum Preferred Contractor.

Superior Protection Most people think a new roof is nothing more than just nailing up some shingles. Certified contractors know better. That’s why we recommend Owens Corning roofing systems. Our team works with the best products, and you can ensure your home is physically and financially protected. To be a Platinum Preferred Contractor, we have general liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million and pass rigorous background screenings for financial stability. Additionally, we are required to meet state requirements for workers’ compensation and licensing to ensure our team steps into your project with their best foot forward.

Experienced. Certified. Elite.

Because of our workers’ unique training and factory-certified status, roofs that are installed by Long Construction are the best choice for your home. Our team stays up to date on the best roofing practices, as required by Owens Corning as a Platinum Preferred Contractor. Additionally, to have this Platinum status we have confidently passed 3-5 random job inspections. The quality of our workmanship is top-notch, and you can guarantee the best for your home when working with Long Construction.

Your Safest Choice

Don’t trust your biggest asset to just any contractor. Long Construction is proudly Platinum Preferred and your best and safest choice in Rochester, NY. Contact us by calling (585) 433-5664 or by using our online contact form today to request a free estimate!