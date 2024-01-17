For Superior Durability and Longevity, Choose Metal Roofing

When choosing a roofing material, you need to prioritize durability and longevity. After all, your roof protects your interior from weather elements and debris all year round. As a trusted residential roofing contractor in Rochester, NY, Long Construction NY LLC offers metal roofing for its superior protection, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal.

The Benefits of Metal Roofing for Your Home

Metal roofing has never been a stranger to residential and commercial properties. Compared to other roofing materials, such as asphalt shingles and clay tiles, metal roofing can last more than 40 years, helping you save on roof replacement expenses. Metal roofing is also one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable materials. This can attract home buyers when the time comes to sell your home, increasing your property’s resale value and marketability. With the unpredictability of Western New York weather, you want reliable, trusted roofing materials.

If you’re looking for low-maintenance roofing materials, you can never go wrong with a metal roof. When installed correctly, metal roofs are easy to clean and maintain. As such, it’s best to hire a professional roofer for your metal roof installation to protect your investment!

Trust Our Roofers for Metal Roofing Services

With over 10 years of roofing experience, Long Construction NY LLC is committed to providing professional metal roof replacement and repair services in Monroe and Livingston counties. We provide stellar workmanship and industry-leading products to ensure your new metal roof can stand the test of time.

