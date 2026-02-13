Why Choose Us?

Rochester's Trusted Family Roofing Contractor

'Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!'

Long Construction NY LLC, is a family-owned and -operated company that values honesty and integrity. We stand behind our work. As a leader in Rochester's roofing industry, we offer more than 10 years of experience as a roofing contractor. We specialize in asphalt shingle roofing installation, replacement, and repair. We are one of the few local contractors to offer a 10-year craftsmanship warranty and to have the owner working in the field. Long Construction proudly services Rochester and its surrounding towns in Western New York.