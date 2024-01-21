Your roof provides essential shelter from the outside world, protecting you and your most valuable belongings from the worst weather. Roofs are designed to weather the elements, but during a severe storm, your home may be damaged by wind, hail, or debris. But this roof damage is not always easy to see

Getting Started Is An Easy Three Step Process

STEP ONE

Damage Assessment

Our specialists will conduct a thorough inspection of your roof and property to determine the extent of damage, and create free no obligation estimate for you.

STEP TWO

Delivery Of Estimate

Once Long Construction has assessed the damage, the next step is to deliver your free, no obligation estimate. We will help you select the perfect roofing materials

STEP THREE

Repair and Restoration

We will rebuild and repair damaged areas. Long Construction is a company you can trust to restore your home to its original condition

Trust Us To Handle It

Here at Long Construction, we are the premier storm damage repair company you can trust to provide you with the comprehensive services you need, right when you need them.

Are you looking for a professional roofing contractor in Rochester who can help with your storm damage repair needs? If so, give our team of skilled professionals a call today and let us show you the kind of quality results that have helped make us the premier name in Rochester storm damage repairs.

Insurance Claim Assistance

How your insurance claim is handled can make a huge difference to the quality and overall satisfaction of your storm damage restoration project. Long Construction understands that your insurance claim might be your only solution left to complete much-needed repairs for your property.

We work with all insurance companies. We will even help you file your insurance claim should you need it!