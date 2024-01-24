Owens Corning is more than just a trusted name, we are the market leader in roofing shingles, underlayment and components products. Our systems look better, last longer and offer more choices to perfectly fit your project. The look of a roof can have a significant impact on the overall design and perceived value of a home. After all, the roof can make up half of a homes exterior
Roofing Shingles
Truedefinition Duration
Truedefinition Duration Designer
Duration Premium
Duration Premium Cool
Trudefinition Duration Storm
Trudefinition Duration Max
Oakridge
Berkshire
Woodcrest
Woodmoor
Supreme
Trudefintion Duration Flex
Trudefintion Oakridge
Trudefintion Weatherguard