Owens Corning is more than just a trusted name, we are the market leader in roofing shingles, underlayment and components products. Our systems look better, last longer and offer more choices to perfectly fit your project. The look of a roof can have a significant impact on the overall design and perceived value of a home. After all, the roof can make up half of a homes exterior

Truedefinition Duration Truedefinition Duration Designer Duration Premium Duration Premium Cool Trudefinition Duration Storm Trudefinition Duration Max Oakridge Berkshire Woodcrest Woodmoor Supreme Trudefintion Duration Flex Trudefintion Oakridge Trudefintion Weatherguard