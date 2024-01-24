Long ConstructionLong Dumpster Rentals
Request A Quote
  1. Home
  2. Services
  3. Roofing
  4. Owens Overview
  5. Roofing Shingles

Roofing Shingles

Owens Corning is more than just a trusted name, we are the market leader in roofing shingles, underlayment and components products. Our systems look better, last longer and offer more choices to perfectly fit your project. The look of a roof can have a significant impact on the overall design and perceived value of a home. After all, the roof can make up half of a homes exterior

Truedefinition Duration
Truedefinition Duration Designer
Duration Premium
Duration Premium Cool
Trudefinition Duration Storm
Trudefinition Duration Max
Oakridge
Berkshire
Woodcrest
Woodmoor
Supreme
Trudefintion Duration Flex
Trudefintion Oakridge
Trudefintion Weatherguard
dont-choose-wrong-choose-long.jpg

Don’t Choose Wrong, Choose Long!

Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.

Get a Quote

© 2025 Long Construction, All Rights Reserved