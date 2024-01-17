Advanced , high-performance roofing systems

Whether you’re in need of expert roof repair services or a brand-new roof system, our certified roofing contractors in Rochester are here to help. We conduct thorough roof inspections with every project, ensuring that we understand your specific needs. From roof replacement to new roof construction, we guarantee high-quality results using only the most durable roof materials. At Long Construction NY, our work is built to last and is backed by a robust warranty for as long as you own your home.