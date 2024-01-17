Long ConstructionLong Dumpster Rentals
Roofing

At Long Construction NY LLC, we are committed to providing top-notch roofing services in Rochester, NY. Utilizing the latest advancements in roofing technology, we ensure that every project is completed with precision, offering effective and durable residential roofing in Rochester. Our certified team delivers high-quality workmanship for all types of roofing systems, ensuring long-lasting protection and weather resistance.

Advanced, high-performance roofing systems

Whether you’re in need of expert roof repair services or a brand-new roof system, our certified roofing contractors in Rochester are here to help. We conduct thorough roof inspections with every project, ensuring that we understand your specific needs. From roof replacement to new roof construction, we guarantee high-quality results using only the most durable roof materials. At Long Construction NY, our work is built to last and is backed by a robust warranty for as long as you own your home.

Residential Roofing Services in Western NY

Roofing Services

Roof Replacement

When it’s time for a roof replacement, you can count on Long Construction NY to evaluate the condition of your existing roof and provide expert recommendations. Our skilled team will carefully remove your old roof and address any underlying issues such as damaged sheathing or fascia boards. We’ll then install your new roof with precision, using top-quality materials like asphalt shingle roofing or metal roofing installations to ensure your home is protected for years to come.

Our certified roofing contractors in Rochester are trained to deliver dependable, high-quality roof replacements. Whether you're choosing asphalt shingles, metal roofing, or flat roofing solutions, we provide weather-resistant, energy-efficient roofing that stands up to Western New York's harsh conditions.

New Construction

When it comes to new roof construction, we offer the most advanced roofing systems available. Our team is trained by top manufacturers to expertly install your custom roof, whether it's a traditional system or a specialized material like stone-coated steel roofing. As an Owens Corning's Preferred Contractor, we focus on delivering long-lasting protection and energy-efficient roofing solutions for your home.

Roof Repairs

If your roof has been damaged by storms, fallen trees, or wear and tear, fast action is key. Our team of professionals conducts a detailed roof inspection to evaluate the damage and provide a comprehensive plan for roof leak repairs and other necessary fixes. We use materials compatible with your existing roof to ensure seamless integration, preserving both the integrity and the aesthetic of your roof.

Shingles

Flat Roofing Systems

Metal Tile

Metal Roofing

DECRA® Stone-coated steel

As Rochester’s trusted certified residential roofing contractor, we are here to answer your questions and meet your roofing needs. We proudly serve Western New York, up to an hour from our office, including Fairport, Irondequoit, Henrietta, Monroe county and beyond. Contact Long Construction NY today at 585-433-5664, and let’s get started on your roofing project.

Don’t Choose Wrong, Choose Long!

Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.

