Window Features & Benefits

We custom-make our windows to fit your current window openings precisely. This makes them easy for us to install because they require no additional wall construction, like stock windows found at your local big-box retailer often require.

We Focus on Window Innovation

The superior performance of our windows starts with innovation. Every precision-engineered component contributes to superior energy savings. The multi-chamber design helps to trap dead air to produce an effective barrier, while the extra-thick, fusion-welded frame and sashes provide superior structural strength. They create a permanent barrier against air and moisture infiltration. This yields greater energy savings and lower utility bills.

Our window products feature a sloped sill, helping to prevent air and water infiltration while maintaining a timeless, detailed appearance. The beveled mainframe on double-hung and sliding windows complement any home's style. Here are some additional benefits:

To ensure easy operation, our windows' constant force balance system and heavy-duty operating hardware will continue to operate smoothly, even after decades of regular use.

Heavy-duty steel reinforcement goes within the sashes at the meeting rails to ensure extra protection at this critical and often-stressed location.

The spacer system helps reduce conducted heat loss through the window and is better at retaining insulating gas than many conventional designs.

Triple-barrier weatherstripping between the sash and jamb will provide superior protection from air and water infiltration.

The sloped sill helps prevent water and air infiltration, forcing water to drain to the exterior of the window.

