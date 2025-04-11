At Long Construction NY LLC, we specialize in professional door installation services that add value, security, and energy efficiency to your home. Whether you're replacing an outdated entry door or installing new interior doors as part of a renovation, our team delivers expert craftsmanship and dependable results. We proudly serve homeowners across Rochester, NY, with door solutions that are built to last and installed with precision.

Enhance Your Home’s Security, Efficiency, and Style with Expert Door Installation

Whether you need to install a pocket door, a pre-hung door, French doors, or anything in between, Long Construction NY can help with all your door selection and installation needs. Great doors require proper installation to ensure they perform at their best for years to come. Professionally installed doors can enhance your home's resale value, increase insulation, and improve overall safety and comfort.

Why Choose Long Construction NY for Your Door Installation?

When you work with us, you’re working with experienced professionals who never cut corners. We don’t rely on subcontractors—our team handles every installation ourselves to ensure the highest standards of quality and care. We also offer free consultations to help you choose the right type, size, and style of door for your space and budget.

Interior and exterior door installation

Energy-efficient and weather-resistant options

Customized recommendations based on your home

No subcontractors—just our trusted, in-house team

Serving homeowners throughout Rochester, NY and surrounding areas

Let’s Get Started on Your Door Upgrade

If you're ready to improve your home's appearance, comfort, and performance, Long Construction NY is here to help. Reach out today to schedule your free consultation and discover the difference expert door installation can make.