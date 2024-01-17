We Serve Both Commercial and Residential Clients
Whether you are renovating a home or building new construction, Long Construction NY LLC, is the company to trust with your construction needs. We are a local contractor serving customers throughout the Rochester, New York area. Our specializations include residential and commercial roofing, as well as home siding, gutters, windows, and doors.
We Offer Expert Project Management
We will carefully listen to and discuss the desires and goals of your project. Then we will inspect and measure the project site, while at the same time sharing any ideas that can help lead to a successful transformation of your home. After you decide on the design and products you want, our professional crew will prepare your home for the removal of the old materials. We then handle all the required repairs and processes for the new installation. As a full-service contractor serving Monroe and Livingston counties, we begin the new design starting from the ground up, taking care of everything from start to finish, making your new remodel worry-free!
Long Construction NY LLC, serves as the trusted contractor for many projects in the Rochester, NY, Monroe County, and surrounding areas. We are available to answer any questions and discuss your construction needs. Call our local office today at (585) 433-5664 or fill out the form to request a free estimate.
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.