From quiet neighborhoods to vibrant communities, Long Construction NY LLC ensures top-tier roofing and siding services across Penfield. Our skilled craftsmen handle installations, repairs, and comprehensive storm damage solutions, maintaining the integrity and beauty of your home through the seasons.

Why Choose Long Construction NY LLC?

As Rochester's trusted family roofing contractor, Long Construction NY LLC brings a commitment to honesty and integrity to every project. Here's why you should choose us:

Family-Owned and Operated: We are deeply rooted in Western New York and uphold family values in all our dealings.

We are deeply rooted in Western New York and uphold family values in all our dealings. Experienced: With over 10 years as a leading contractor, we have the expertise to handle any roofing or siding project.

With over 10 years as a leading contractor, we have the expertise to handle any roofing or siding project. Quality Assured: We offer a 10-year craftsmanship warranty and feature hands-on leadership with the owner actively involved in projects.

We offer a 10-year craftsmanship warranty and feature hands-on leadership with the owner actively involved in projects. Local Expertise: Specializing in the specific needs of Penfield and its surrounding areas, we understand local conditions and requirements.

At Long Construction NY LLC, we provide a comprehensive range of services to meet all your home improvement needs. Our roofing solutions include certified installations, replacements, and repairs for both residential and commercial properties. We also specialize in the expert installation and repair of siding and gutters, including the addition of gutter guards to keep your gutters clog-free. Additionally, we offer professional installation of all types of windows and doors, from entry to patio doors, ensuring each is perfectly tailored to enhance the beauty and functionality of your home.

Transforming Homes Across Penfield

Ready to start your next home improvement project with a team that puts your needs first? Contact Long Construction NY LLC today. Our experts are on hand to provide a free consultation and detailed estimate, ensuring you get the best solution tailored to your home. Call us at 585-433-5664 or fill out our online contact form. Let us show you why we are the preferred choice for homeowners across Penfield.