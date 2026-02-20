GAF has qualified Long Construction as “Factory Certified”

This is key to selecting the right contractor.

Long Construction is . . .

GAF certified contractors

Adequately insured for your protection

Reputable for providing quality roofing services throughout the community

Committed to ongoing professional training to ensure quality installation

Because of GAFs stringent standards, only the top 6% of all roofing contractors are qualified as Certified contractors!

Choosing Long Construction is your assurance you’ll be dealing with a quality, reputable, and dependable professional contractor, not some fly-by-nighter.

Factory-Certified Installation

To ensure your total satisfaction, GAF provided Long Construction with extensive training materials developed by GAFs technical experts allowing them to stay current with the latest roof installation techniques

Superior Protection

Most people think a new roof is nothing more than just nailing up some shingles. Certified contractors know better. That’s why they recommend GAFs Weather Stopper Roofing Protection System. It gives you the best protection against a variety of all-too-common roofing problems. Plus, each component used in the system has earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal.

Worry-Free And Hassle-Free Warranty Options

Because of their unique training and factory-certified status, roofs that are installed by Long Construction are eligible for special warranties all backed by GAFs financial clout as North America’s largest roofing manufacturer. After all, a warranty is only as good as the manufacturer that stands behind it. With a GAF roof, you know you will be covered throughout the warranty period without fail! Ask your Long Construction roofing advisor which warranty option is best for your home.

Your Safest Choice

Don’t trust your biggest asset to just any contractor. Long Construction is GAF Factory Certified and your best and safest choice!