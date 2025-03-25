Owens Corning Asphalt Shingles: Style Meets Performance

Asphalt shingles continue to be one of the most popular roofing materials—and for good reason. Our preferred brand, Owens Corning, is known for its exceptional quality, lasting performance, and wide variety of styles. These shingles are engineered to withstand Rochester’s harsh winters and unpredictable weather, offering excellent wind resistance and energy efficiency.

In addition, we are a platinum Owens Corning roofing contractor. Less than 1% of contractors have this status! We can offer a variety of warranties because of our Platinum Preferred status. All warranties include a 50-year warranty, which is transferable to the next homeowner. Long Construction has also won the Service Excellence award 3 years in a row.

Metal Roofing: A Strong and Sustainable Option

If you’re looking for a roofing material that will stand the test of time, metal roofing is hard to beat. With a lifespan of 40 years or more, metal roofs offer unmatched durability and weather resistance. They’re low maintenance, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly—making them a smart investment for the future.

At Long Construction NY LLC, our experienced installers ensure every metal roof is securely and precisely installed for maximum performance and peace of mind. We offer three metal roofing options for you to choose from:

Exposed fasteners: Most economical Hidden fasteners: Less maintenance Stone coated: Highest curb appeal

Flat Roofing Systems: Durable and Efficient

For homes or buildings with flat or low-sloped roofs, we specialize in advanced flat roofing systems. We offer two reliable solutions: EPDM rubber roofing and Owens Corning Deck Seal 2-ply systems. Both are designed for excellent weather resistance, low maintenance, and long-term cost-effectiveness.

Flat roofs are a great choice for homeowners who value efficiency and practicality, and our team ensures each installation is done with the precision and care Long Construction is known for.

Choose the Right Roof with Long Construction NY LLC

No matter what roofing material you choose, Long Construction NY LLC delivers expert craftsmanship and top-quality products that protect your home and enhance its value. From the trusted performance of Owens Corning asphalt shingles to the strength of metal and versatility of flat roofing systems, we’re here to help you find the best fit for your property.

