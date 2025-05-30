When it’s time to replace or repair your roof, choosing the right contractor is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. Your roof protects your home, your family, and your investment, so quality workmanship and dependable service aren’t optional. That’s why homeowners throughout Rochester, NY, trust Long Construction NY LLC. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, we’ve earned elite status by meeting the highest standards in the roofing industry.

What Does It Mean to Be Platinum Preferred?

Only the top 1% of roofing contractors nationwide earn Platinum Preferred status with Owens Corning. This exclusive certification is more than a badge, it’s a reflection of rigorous qualifications, financial stability, insurance coverage, and a consistent track record of excellence. To qualify, contractors must be in good standing with the Better Business Bureau, meet local licensing and insurance requirements, and pass random workmanship inspections.

At Long Construction, we’re proud to meet—and exceed—every one of these requirements. From start to finish, your project will be handled by trained, insured professionals who know how to get the job done right.

Why It Matters for Your Home

Choosing a Platinum Preferred Contractor means added peace of mind. Here’s what sets us apart:

Superior Products : We offer Owens Corning roofing systems, known for their performance, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

: We offer Owens Corning roofing systems, known for their performance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Certified Installation : Our team is factory-trained to ensure each roof is installed to the manufacturer’s exact standards.

: Our team is factory-trained to ensure each roof is installed to the manufacturer’s exact standards. Comprehensive Warranties : As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, we can offer Owens Corning’s best warranties, including a 50-year limited warranty and a 10-year craftsmanship guarantee.

: As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, we can offer Owens Corning’s best warranties, including a 50-year limited warranty and a 10-year craftsmanship guarantee. Ongoing Training: We stay up to date with the latest roofing practices and product innovations to deliver top-quality results on every job.

Trusted Throughout Rochester, NY

With years of service in Western New York, Long Construction has built a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and lasting craftsmanship. We’re a fully insured, community-focused contractor with a deep commitment to protecting your home. When you work with us, you’re getting a team that values clear communication, expert installation, and reliable service from day one.

Invest in Your Home with Confidence

When you choose Long Construction NY LLC, you’re not just getting a new roof—you’re getting the confidence that comes with working alongside one of the most qualified teams in the industry. As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, we bring the training, experience, and commitment needed to ensure your roof is built to last. Serving Rochester and the surrounding areas, we’re here to help you protect your home with quality you can see and service you can trust.

Reach out today to schedule your free estimate.