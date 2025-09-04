A Salute to Those Who Served — with a New Roof

Long Construction is proud to partner with Owens Corning for this roof deployment project to provide a free roof to a qualified veteran. This giveaway has a value of up to $20,000 with a mazimum of 35 square. We believe that those who’ve given so much deserve the security and comfort of a solid roof over their heads.

As a Platinum Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Long Construction is proud to donate our time and labor for this giveaway, with product donated directly by Owens Corning.

Rules and conditions apply! Must be honorably discharged to qualify.