Long Construction Veteran Roof Giveaway
A Salute to Those Who Served — with a New Roof
Long Construction is proud to partner with Owens Corning for this roof deployment project to provide a free roof to a qualified veteran. This giveaway has a value of up to $20,000 with a mazimum of 35 square. We believe that those who’ve given so much deserve the security and comfort of a solid roof over their heads.
As a Platinum Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Long Construction is proud to donate our time and labor for this giveaway, with product donated directly by Owens Corning.
Rules and conditions apply! Must be honorably discharged to qualify.
How It Works
- Materials Covered: Long Construction supplies high-quality roofing materials at no cost.
- Labor Provided: Our skilled construction team donates all labor—installation, cleanup, and final inspection are on us.
- Value to the Veteran: Valued at up to $20,000 within the 35-square limit.