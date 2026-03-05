Long Construction Long Dumpster Rentals

Do you work on residential projects, commercial projects, or both?

We provide both residential and commercial roofing services with a variety of materials. For residential roofing, we offer metal and asphalt shingles from Decra, Owens Corning, and Certainteed. For commercial services, we offer two flat-roofing systems: Deck Seal 2-Ply and EPDM Rubber. We offer a variety of roofing services for both residential and commercial customers, from roofing installation and roof replacement to roof repairs, including storm damage

dont-choose-wrong-choose-long.jpg

Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!

Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.

© 2026 Long Construction, All Rights Reserved