Replacing your roof is a major investment, and the manufacturer or system you choose plays a critical role in long-term performance, protection, and overall value. In Western New York, roofing systems must stand up to heavy snow, ice buildup, high winds, and dramatic seasonal temperature changes. At Long Construction NY, we install high-quality roofing systems from trusted manufacturers including Owens Corning, CertainTeed, GAF, DECRA, and Central States metal roofing, while also offering durable EPDM flat roofing systems and advanced roof coatings from Mule-Hide and GACO. Understanding the differences between these systems can help you make a confident, informed decision.

Owens Corning Owens Corning is one of the most recognized names in residential roofing, known for complete system protection and long-term durability. As a Platinum Preferred Contractor—a distinction held by less than 1% of roofing contractors nationwide—Long Construction installs these systems to the highest standards, backed by enhanced warranty options.



Homeowners choose Owens Corning for its Total Protection Roofing System®, wide range of architectural styles and colors, and reliable performance in northern climates. It’s a strong choice for those looking to balance durability, design, and long-term warranty coverage. CertainTeed CertainTeed offers one of the most comprehensive asphalt shingle lines available, making it easy to match both aesthetic preferences and performance expectations. From traditional strip shingles to dimensional architectural options and high-end luxury designs, each product is engineered for lasting protection.



This flexibility allows homeowners to enhance curb appeal while maintaining durability and value—an ideal fit for homes throughout Western NY. GAF As one of the most widely installed roofing brands in the country, GAF is known for dependable performance and strong overall value. Their Timberline® shingles remain a popular choice for homeowners seeking architectural style without premium-level pricing.



With solid warranty coverage and consistent performance, GAF is a practical option for homeowners looking for reliability from a trusted national brand. DECRA For homeowners focused on longevity and elevated curb appeal, DECRA offers stone-coated metal roofing systems designed to outperform traditional materials. These systems provide exceptional resistance to wind, impact, and harsh weather while delivering the look of shake, tile, or shingle.



With a longer service life, reduced maintenance needs, and a Lifetime Limited Warranty, DECRA is a strong investment for Western NY homes—especially for those planning long-term ownership or high-end upgrades.

Metal Roofing Built for Western New York Conditions

Metal roofing continues to grow in popularity for both residential and commercial properties thanks to its durability, longevity, and energy efficiency. At Long Construction NY, we install high-quality metal roofing systems from Central States, including standing seam and corrugated R-panel options designed to withstand Western New York’s demanding weather conditions.

Metal roofing offers several long-term advantages for property owners:

Exceptional Longevity: Metal roofing systems can last 40 years or more when professionally installed and maintained.

Metal roofing systems can last 40 years or more when professionally installed and maintained. Strong Weather Resistance: Designed to withstand heavy snow, wind, moisture, and temperature swings common throughout Rochester and Western NY.

Designed to withstand heavy snow, wind, moisture, and temperature swings common throughout Rochester and Western NY. Energy Efficiency: Reflective surfaces help reduce heat absorption and improve overall building efficiency.

Reflective surfaces help reduce heat absorption and improve overall building efficiency. Low Maintenance: Metal roofs require far less upkeep compared to many traditional roofing materials.

For homeowners and business owners looking for long-term performance and modern curb appeal, Central States metal roofing provides a reliable, high-performance solution.

EPDM Rubber Roofing for Flat and Low-Slope Roofs

Flat and low-slope roofing systems require specialized materials designed to provide long-term protection and flexibility. Long Construction installs EPDM rubber roofing systems from Mule-Hide, a trusted manufacturer known for dependable commercial roofing performance.

EPDM roofing systems are a smart choice for commercial buildings because they offer:

Outstanding Durability: EPDM membranes are engineered to handle extreme weather and temperature fluctuations.

EPDM membranes are engineered to handle extreme weather and temperature fluctuations. Energy Efficiency: Strong insulation properties help regulate building temperatures and reduce heating and cooling costs.

Strong insulation properties help regulate building temperatures and reduce heating and cooling costs. Weather Resistance: Performs well against heavy precipitation, UV exposure, and freeze-thaw cycles.

Performs well against heavy precipitation, UV exposure, and freeze-thaw cycles. Cost-Effective Protection: A long-lasting roofing solution that provides reliable protection with relatively low maintenance requirements.

With professional installation, EPDM roofing systems provide durable, energy-efficient protection that performs well in Rochester’s demanding climate.

Silicone Roof Coatings and Sealants for Long-Term Protection

In addition to full roof replacements, Long Construction offers roof restoration solutions using advanced silicone coatings from GACO and Mule-Hide. These coatings create a seamless, waterproof membrane that protects existing roofing systems from moisture, UV exposure, and long-term weather damage.

Silicone roof coatings provide several key benefits:

Seamless Waterproof Barrier: Protects roofs from leaks and ponding water.

Protects roofs from leaks and ponding water. UV and Weather Resistance: Shields roofing systems from sun exposure and harsh weather conditions.

Shields roofing systems from sun exposure and harsh weather conditions. Flexible, Long-Lasting Protection: Silicone remains flexible over time, helping prevent cracks and structural issues.

Silicone remains flexible over time, helping prevent cracks and structural issues. Energy Savings: Highly reflective coatings help reduce heat absorption and improve building efficiency.

When professionally applied, silicone roof coatings can significantly extend the life of existing roofing systems while improving overall performance and energy efficiency.

Why Professional Installation Makes the Difference

Even the best roofing materials depend on proper installation. Long Construction NY holds key manufacturer certifications, including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, GAF Certified Roofing Contractor, and CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator. Our team also installs EPDM rubber roofing systems, Central States metal roofing, and professional silicone roof coatings using proven installation methods that meet strict performance standards.

These credentials reflect advanced training, strict installation standards, and a commitment to quality—helping ensure your roofing system performs as intended and qualifies for full warranty protection.

Find the Right Roofing System for Your Home or Business with Long Construction NY

Whether you’re exploring architectural shingles, durable metal roofing, EPDM flat roofing, or protective silicone coatings, our team is here to guide you through every step. We’ll help you compare materials, understand warranty coverage, and choose a solution designed for Western New York’s demanding climate. Contact Long Construction NY to schedule your consultation.