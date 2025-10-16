When it comes to reliable and durable flat roofing systems in Rochester, NY, Long Construction stands among the region’s most trusted commercial roofing contractors. Our team specializes in high-quality flat roof installations and repairs that are built to withstand Western New York’s unpredictable climate. Whether you’re upgrading an existing building or starting new construction, we offer expert solutions that combine performance, longevity, and style.

DeckSeal and EPDM Rubber Roofing Built for Performance

Flat roofing remains a top choice for commercial buildings thanks to its versatility, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. At Long Construction, our commercial roofers work closely with business owners to identify the best materials and designs for their structure. We install energy-efficient, low-maintenance systems that deliver long-term protection against snow, wind, and temperature extremes—keeping your property secure and your operations uninterrupted.

Owens Corning DeckSeal 2-Ply Flat Roofing System

As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Long Construction provides advanced flat roofing options like the DeckSeal 2-Ply Flat Roofing System. Known for its dual-compound construction, this system offers superior performance and weather resistance. Its flexible design adapts to your building’s unique requirements while maintaining an attractive, professional finish.

Key Benefits:

Dual Compound Formulation for maximum durability

Flexible 2-ply application for added protection

Range of finishes to complement your building’s exterior

Our experienced team ensures every DeckSeal installation meets the highest standards—from preparation to final inspection—so you can trust your roof to perform for years to come.

EPDM Rubber Flat Roofing System

For clients seeking proven resilience and energy efficiency, EPDM rubber roofing remains one of the most reliable options on the market. Designed to handle extreme weather, EPDM provides excellent insulation to help control heating and cooling costs throughout the year. Its slip-resistant surface enhances safety during maintenance, making it a practical and long-lasting investment.

Why Choose EPDM:

Exceptional durability in harsh climates

Energy-saving insulation properties

Safe, low-glare surface for maintenance access

Choose Long Construction for Trusted Flat Roofing

At Long Construction NY LLC, every flat roofing project is completed with precision, integrity, and customer satisfaction in mind. Whether you’re interested in Owens Corning DeckSeal or EPDM rubber roofing, our certified team delivers lasting value and dependable protection.

Contact Long Construction today to schedule a consultation and learn how our commercial flat roofing systems can enhance your property’s performance and appeal.