Owens Corning roofing shingles offer the perfect combination of long-lasting protection, standout style, and reliable performance for homes in Western NY. As a Platinum Preferred Contractor, Long Construction NY installs these industry-leading shingles with the highest level of expertise—ensuring your roof performs beautifully in every season.

Shingles Designed for Strength, Weather Resistance, and Curb Appeal

Owens Corning shingles are engineered to withstand harsh weather, resist fading, and maintain structural integrity year after year. With a wide selection of colors and architectural designs, homeowners can choose a look that complements their home while benefiting from exceptional durability. These shingles work as part of the Owens Corning Total Protection Roofing System®, ensuring seamless performance with the proper underlayment, ventilation, and accessories. Installed by Long Construction's certified team, your home receives trusted workmanship supported by some of the strongest warranties in the industry.

× Truedefinition Duration × Truedefinition Duration Designer × Duration Premium × Duration Premium Cool × Trudefinition Duration Storm × Trudefinition Duration Max × Oakridge × Berkshire × Woodcrest × Woodmoor × Supreme × Trudefintion Duration Flex × Trudefintion Oakridge × Trudefintion Weatherguard

Invest in a Roof That Protects and Performs with Long Construction NY

Investing in Owens Corning shingles enhances your home's durability, energy performance, and overall appearance. Long Construction NY provides the skilled installation and one-on-one support you need to choose the right shingle for your home.

Ready to get started? Contact Long Construction NY today to request a quote and explore Owens Corning shingle options for your home in Rochester, NY.