How to Inspect for Damage

Why wait for the drip, drip, drip of a damaged roof? It's a good idea to inspect your roof regularly, particularly if you live in areas of the country that experience extreme weather. You can inspect your roof yourself by either climbing on your roof or by using binoculars from the ground.

If you choose to go up on the roof yourself, remember always to utilize proper safety equipment to prevent falls or injury.

Here are some things to look for:

Check flashing for damage or inadequate coverage

Look under eaves and overhangs for damage

Examine shingles for any that are missing, cracked, curled, torn, or warped

Look for any open seams or joints

Look for popped or rusted nails or stains around nails

Look for signs of insects or critter infestation (squirrels love climbing on roofs)

Check for sagging or unsound areas

Check for rotten fascia and eaves

Inspect your sources of roof ventilation to make sure they are not clogged

Inspect gutters for sagging or signs of leaks and be sure to remove any leaves or debris

Check for dark patches or biological growth

Check around pipes and roof penetrations to make sure they are sealed and in good shape, there shouldn't be any exposed nails around flashings (if so, they should be sealed)

Look inside the attic for signs of leaks, dark spots, holes, or sagging sheathing

You can do all this yourself, but if you're uncomfortable with the idea of walking around on your roof or climbing a ladder in the first place, or you just want a professional inspection done, your best option is to contact Long Construction.