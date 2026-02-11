Excess moisture can also contribute to decay. Don't get caught with sudden, costly repairs. Keep a close eye on your roof and find out how to spot problems – including these 6 key danger signs – before they severely impact your wallet.
Leaks in the attic.
After a strong storm or wind-driven rain, take a look in the attic for signs of leaking. It could indicate damaged shingles, inadequate underlayment, or deteriorated flashing.
Stains, mold/mildew growth on interior ceilings and walls
Stains, or worse, mold and mildew, can be caused by leaks from outside the house or moisture trapped inside.
Exterior decay in sheathing, siding, or peeling in paint
Excess moisture can also contribute to decay in siding and sheathing. Also, moisture trapped in the house due to poor ventilation can cause exterior paint to peel and blister.
Excessive energy costs.
Inadequate ventilation can potentially increase your household cooling costs by trapping hot air in the attic. Attic moisture can also drip into your insulation, reducing its effectiveness.
Dark, dirty-looking areas.
Vegetation, fungus, mold, or algae growth can cause dark stains on your shingles. That doesn't necessarily mean you need a new roof, but if you do choose to replace your shingles, ask for stain guard protection, if available.
Missing, cracked, or curled shingles.
Dry, cracked, or easily broken shingles have reached the end of their useful life, and it is time to invest in a new roof.
How to Inspect for Damage
Why wait for the drip, drip, drip of a damaged roof? It's a good idea to inspect your roof regularly, particularly if you live in areas of the country that experience extreme weather. You can inspect your roof yourself by either climbing on your roof or by using binoculars from the ground.
If you choose to go up on the roof yourself, remember always to utilize proper safety equipment to prevent falls or injury.
Here are some things to look for:
- Check flashing for damage or inadequate coverage
- Look under eaves and overhangs for damage
- Examine shingles for any that are missing, cracked, curled, torn, or warped
- Look for any open seams or joints
- Look for popped or rusted nails or stains around nails
- Look for signs of insects or critter infestation (squirrels love climbing on roofs)
- Check for sagging or unsound areas
- Check for rotten fascia and eaves
- Inspect your sources of roof ventilation to make sure they are not clogged
- Inspect gutters for sagging or signs of leaks and be sure to remove any leaves or debris
- Check for dark patches or biological growth
- Check around pipes and roof penetrations to make sure they are sealed and in good shape, there shouldn't be any exposed nails around flashings (if so, they should be sealed)
- Look inside the attic for signs of leaks, dark spots, holes, or sagging sheathing
