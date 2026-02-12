Rochester
Contact Information
Phone: 585-433-5664
Business Hours
Long Construction - Rochester, NY
Proudly created in Rochester, NY, our Dewey Ave office is our flagship Long Construction location serving Monroe County and surrounding areas. As a local and family-owned business, we are proud to be one of the most trusted Construction companies in Western New York.
Services:
- Roofing New Construction
- Roof Replacement
- Roof Sealants
- Roof Repairs
- Storm Damage Repair
- Owens Corning Roofing Products
- Flat Roofing Systems
- Gutter Repair and Installation
- Siding Repair and Installation
- Window Replacement
- Door Replacement
- Dumpster Rentals