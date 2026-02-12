Long Construction Long Dumpster Rentals

Address

Long Construction
555 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522

Contact Information

Phone: 585-433-5664

Business Hours

Sunday: Closed
Monday: 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Tuesday: 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Wednesday: 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Thursday: 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Friday: 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Saturday: Closed
Long Construction - Palmyra, NY

Proudly expanding our service areas with our second location in Palmyra, NY, Long Construction now serves Palmyra, Wayne County, and surrounding areas. As a locally owned business, we are proud to be one of the most trusted roofing and construction companies in Western New York. 

Services:

  • Roofing New Construction
  • Roof Replacement
  • Roof Sealants
  • Roof Repairs
  • Storm Damage Repair
  • Owens Corning Roofing Products
  • Flat Roofing Systems
  • Gutter Repair and Installation
  • Siding Repair and Installation
  • Window Replacement
  • Door Replacement
dont-choose-wrong-choose-long.jpg

Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!

Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.

