Storm Damage in the Winter: What to Look For

Winter weather in Western NY can be unpredictable, bringing heavy snow, high winds, freezing rain, and sudden temperature swings. These conditions can take a toll on your home’s exterior—especially your roof. Understanding what storm-related issues to watch for during the colder months can help you prevent bigger, more costly problems down the road. Long Construction NY LLC is here to help homeowners identify winter damage early and protect their homes with dependable, expert service.

Signs of Roof Damage After a Winter Storm

Winter storms not only wear down roofing materials but can also impact gutters, siding, and attic ventilation. Knowing the warning signs makes it easier to act quickly and keep your home secure throughout the season. Here are some signs to look out for:

Ice Dams Along the Roofline

Ice dams form when warm air escapes through the attic and melts the snow on your roof. When temperatures drop again, the melted snow refreezes at the edges. This can force water beneath shingles and lead to moisture damage inside your home.

Missing or Damaged Shingles

High winds can loosen shingles, making your roof vulnerable to water infiltration. Even one missing shingle can cause issues if left unaddressed during winter’s freeze–thaw cycles.

Sagging or Heavy Snow Loads

Excessive snow adds significant weight to your roof. If areas appear uneven or sagging, it may indicate compromised structural support that needs immediate attention.

Interior Water Stains

Discoloration on ceilings or walls often points to a roofing problem caused by ice dams or lifted shingles. Winter leaks can escalate quickly, so it’s important to take note of them early.

Damage to Gutters and Siding

Winter storms can also affect other parts of your exterior, reducing your home’s overall protection.

Bent or Pulled-Away Gutters

Ice buildup and heavy snow can weigh down your gutters, causing them to bend, crack, or detach. Damaged gutters impact water flow and increase the risk of foundation issues.

Cracked or Warped Siding

Extreme winter temperatures can cause siding materials to expand and contract. High winds may loosen panels or expose areas of your home to moisture.

When It's Time to Bring in an Expert

If you notice any warning signs or if you’re unsure about the extent of the damage, a professional inspection is the safest way to protect your home. Long Construction provides expert storm assessments, clear guidance on necessary repairs, and support with insurance claims when applicable.

Protect Your Home With Trusted Winter Storm Repair

Winter weather can create challenges for any home, but early detection and quick action make all the difference. Long Construction offers reliable roofing, siding, and gutter repair to keep your property protected through even the harshest conditions.

If you’ve experienced a recent storm or want peace of mind this season, contact our team to schedule an inspection. We're here to help keep your home safe, resilient, and ready for whatever winter brings.