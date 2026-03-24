Certainteed Certified Roofer

You Deserve a Roofer You Can Trust — Long Construction is CertainTeed Certified

Choosing the right roofing contractor is one of the most important decisions you can make as a homeowner. At Long Construction NY LLC, we don't just ask you to take our word for it. Our CertainTeed Certified Contractor status is proof that we've met the kind of rigorous standards that separate dependable, qualified professionals from the rest.

What CertainTeed Certification Means for Homeowners

Working with a CertainTeed Certified Contractor gives you confidence that your roofing project is handled by trained professionals who follow proven installation methods and industry best practices.

Long Construction is proud to be:

A CertainTeed Certified Contractor meeting rigorous industry standards

Trained Master Craftsmen with specialized education in shingle installation, ventilation, and flashing techniques

Fully insured, protecting both your home and our team throughout the project

Committed to ongoing training to stay current with the latest roofing systems and installation practices

Dedicated to serving Rochester and Western New York homeowners with honest, dependable service

The Craftsmanship Behind the Certification

A roof’s long-term performance depends heavily on the quality of the installation. CertainTeed’s Master Craftsman training focuses on the critical details that protect a home from weather and structural issues over time. Proper ventilation, precise flashing installation, and correct shingle placement all play a role in creating a durable roofing system.

At Long Construction, these details are never overlooked. Our team approaches every roof with careful planning, experienced craftsmanship, and a commitment to doing the job the right way from start to finish.

Warranty Protection You Can Count On

Choosing a CertainTeed Certified Contractor may also provide access to enhanced warranty options backed by one of the most respected manufacturers in the roofing industry. These warranties can provide additional protection beyond standard product coverage.

When paired with Long Construction’s 10-year craftsmanship warranty, homeowners gain an added layer of confidence knowing their investment is protected well beyond installation. Our team will help you understand the warranty options available so you can choose the coverage that best fits your needs.

A Local Company That Stands Behind Its Work

Long Construction NY LLC is proud to be a family-owned and operated roofing company serving Rochester and Western New York for more than a decade.

Our CertainTeed certification reflects the same values that guide every job we complete: professionalism, quality workmanship, and a commitment to treating every home as if it were our own.

Don’t Choose Wrong — Choose Long

If you’re planning a roofing project and want the confidence that comes with certified installation and trusted local service, Long Construction is here to help. Call (585) 433-5664 today or request an estimate to get started.