Long Construction offers a 10-year craftsmanship warranty on all of our projects, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Additionally, we are an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, giving you peace of mind that our work is top-notch. The invitation to become a Platinum Preferred Contractor is only given to 1% of roofing contractors!
What warranties or guarantees do you offer?
Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.