At Long Construction, we proudly help with storm damage repairs and take insurance claims. With our storm damage process, we will assess the damage at your home and create a detailed report. Within that report, we will let you know if we believe you have a legitimate claim. Many contractors do not take insurance claims. However, unlike other contractors, we have a dedicated team that handles insurance claims, and we work with all insurance carriers.
Do you help with storm damage repairs and insurance claims?
Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.