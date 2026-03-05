Long Construction is a local Rochester, NY exterior contractor with a focus on roofing services. Our services include roof replacement, roof repairs, new construction roofing, storm damage repair, siding installation and repair, flat roofing systems, gutters installation and repair, windows, doors, and silicone roof sealants/coatings.
What services does Long Construction offer?
Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.