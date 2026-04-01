We base our estimates on a thorough consultation and inspection process. For roofing, we evaluate components like shingles, sheathing, and structure before recommending next steps.
What does the estimate process look like?
Don't Choose Wrong, Choose Long!
Ready to experience the best in roofing services? As a trusted leader in Rochester NY's roofing industry, we bring over a decade of expertise to your doorstep. Specializing in asphalt shingle roofing, we offer top-tier installation, replacement, and repair services. What sets us apart? Our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and personal involvement in every project, ensuring the highest standards of quality and integrity. Don't settle for less. Contact our team now for a consultation. Your roof deserves the care and expertise of Long Construction NY LLC.