Storms can unexpectedly cause a variety of damage to homes across Rochester, NY, leaving homeowners feeling uncertain about what to do next. Whether it’s missing shingles, leaks, or water damage, addressing these issues promptly is vital to preventing further complications. At Long Construction, we are here to help you through every step, from assessing the damage to navigating the insurance claims process smoothly. If you believe your home has been impacted by a storm, reaching out to a trusted contractor right away is the best way to protect your home.

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Why Choose a Contractor After a Storm?

After a storm, it’s essential for you as a homeowner to report any damages to your insurance company. However, insurance companies may not always catch every detail during their inspections and often aim for the most cost-effective repair options. At Long Construction, we stay up to date with the latest building codes and will ensure your home is repaired with the highest level of care and precision. Our experienced team will thoroughly assess the damage and let you know if we believe you have a valid claim. With a specialized team dedicated to handling storm damage and insurance claims, we work with all major insurance carriers to ensure a seamless process.

What to Do After Storm Damage:

Inspect Your Home: Check for visible damage such as missing shingles, dented siding, or water stains on your ceiling. Don’t forget to look at both the exterior and interior of your home.

Check for visible damage such as missing shingles, dented siding, or water stains on your ceiling. Don’t forget to look at both the exterior and interior of your home. Document the Damage: Take clear photos and notes of any damage you find. This will help support your insurance claim.

Take clear photos and notes of any damage you find. This will help support your insurance claim. File Your Insurance Claim: Once you’ve documented the damage, file a claim with your insurance company and be sure to obtain your claim number.

Once you’ve documented the damage, file a claim with your insurance company and be sure to obtain your claim number. Schedule an Inspection: Long Construction will attend the inspection conducted by your insurance company to ensure all damages are properly documented and that repairs meet current building codes.

Long Construction will attend the inspection conducted by your insurance company to ensure all damages are properly documented and that repairs meet current building codes. Review the Estimate: If we feel the insurance company’s estimate is incomplete, we will submit additional information and work to ensure the repairs fully restore your home.

Rely on Long Construction for Hassle-Free Restoration

Dealing with storm damage repairs and insurance claims doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Long Construction’s dedicated team is here to make the process as easy and worry-free as possible. We handle all the details with your insurance company, manage the paperwork, and ensure you only pay your deductible.

If your Rochester NY home has been damaged by a storm, reach out to Long Construction today. We’re here to help you restore your home to its best condition—quickly and with peace of mind.