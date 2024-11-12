As winter settles over Rochester, NY, homeowners often face challenges that come with heavy snow and ice. Ice accumulation on the roof can lead to structural damage, leaks, and potential safety hazards if not managed carefully. At Long Construction, we’re here to help you navigate the winter months with confidence, offering expert advice and reliable services for maintaining your roof. Here’s what you need to know to keep your home protected from ice build-up.

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Understanding Ice Dams and Why They Matter

Ice dams form when warmth from inside your home melts snow on the roof, causing water to flow down and refreeze near the colder edges. This process creates a barrier, preventing proper drainage and increasing the risk of leaks and water damage. Addressing these issues early helps to protect your home from costly repairs down the road.

Steps to Remove Ice Safely

Keeping your roof safe and intact through winter doesn’t have to be difficult. Follow these best practices for removing ice while minimizing risks to your home:

Use a Roof Rake: A long-handled roof rake lets you remove snow from the ground, reducing the load on your roof and lowering the chances of ice forming. For extra caution, choose a rake with a plastic edge to avoid damaging shingles. Apply Roof-Safe De-Icers: Special de-icing products can help melt ice without harming your shingles. Opt for calcium chloride-based solutions that won’t corrode metal or damage roofing materials. Avoid Sharp Tools: Refrain from using tools like hammers or picks, which can easily damage your roof. Stick to non-abrasive methods to prevent unnecessary repair costs. Consult Professionals for Heavy Build-Up: If ice has accumulated extensively, working with a professional team like Long Construction is the safest route. We handle the ice removal process carefully, ensuring your roof’s structure remains intact.

Proactive Tips to Prevent Ice Dams

Preventing ice dams is often more effective than dealing with them after they form. Here are a few preventative steps that can help protect your roof all season long:

Check Your Attic Insulation: Proper insulation prevents uneven snow melt by keeping warm air in your living space.

Proper insulation prevents uneven snow melt by keeping warm air in your living space. Install Ventilation: Good roof ventilation helps regulate temperature, reducing the likelihood of ice dams.

Good roof ventilation helps regulate temperature, reducing the likelihood of ice dams. Schedule Regular Maintenance: Long Construction offers routine inspections to catch potential issues before winter hits, helping you avoid unexpected repairs.

Trust Long Construction for Winter Roofing Support

From ice removal to year-round roof care, Long Construction has been protecting homes in Rochester, NY, and surrounding areas for over a decade. We’re here to ensure your roof stands up to winter’s toughest conditions, so you can enjoy peace of mind all season long.

Don’t wait for winter’s toll on your roof—contact Long Construction at 585-433-5664 to schedule a winter inspection or learn more about our expert roofing services. Safeguard your investment and keep your home secure with our trusted, experienced team.