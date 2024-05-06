Selecting the right roofing contractor is crucial when planning to repair or replace your roof. The integrity of your home depends on the quality of the roof above your head, making it essential to choose a contractor who is competent, reliable, and well-equipped to handle the task.

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A qualified roofing contractor ensures that your roofing project is completed efficiently, safely, and within budget. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, which means that they can anticipate and solve potential issues before they become costly problems. A professional contractor will provide warranties and guarantees on their work, offering you peace of mind for years to come.

Tips on How to Choose a Qualified Roofing Contractor:

Check for Licensing and Insurance: Ensure that the contractor is licensed to operate in your area and carries both liability insurance and worker's compensation.

Ensure that the contractor is licensed to operate in your area and carries both liability insurance and worker's compensation. Look for Experience: Opt for a contractor with a solid track record and several years of experience in the roofing industry.

Opt for a contractor with a solid track record and several years of experience in the roofing industry. Ask for References: A reputable contractor should be able to provide references from previous clients. Don’t hesitate to contact these references and inquire about their experience.

A reputable contractor should be able to provide references from previous clients. Don’t hesitate to contact these references and inquire about their experience. Evaluate Communication: Choose a contractor who communicates clearly and promptly. Effective communication will help avoid misunderstandings and ensure your needs are met.

Choose a contractor who communicates clearly and promptly. Effective communication will help avoid misunderstandings and ensure your needs are met. Read Reviews and Testimonials: Online reviews and testimonials can provide insights into the contractor’s reputation and quality of work.

Online reviews and testimonials can provide insights into the contractor’s reputation and quality of work. Assess the Warranty Offered: A good contractor will offer a comprehensive warranty that covers both materials and workmanship.

A good contractor will offer a comprehensive warranty that covers both materials and workmanship. Verify a Brick-and-Mortar Location: Ensure the contractor has a physical office, adding legitimacy and offering a place to resolve issues face-to-face.

At Long Construction LLC, your roofing needs are our top priority. As Rochester’s trusted family roofing contractor, we bring over a decade of specialized experience in asphalt shingle roofing. Our commitment to honesty, integrity, and superior craftsmanship is demonstrated through our 10-year craftsmanship warranty and our hands-on approach. We don’t just build roofs; we build lasting relationships with our clients.

Don’t compromise on the quality and safety of your roofing project. Choose a contractor with a proven track record and a commitment to excellence. At Long Construction LLC, we promise not only to meet but exceed your expectations with our reliable and high-quality roofing services. Contact us today at 585-433-5664 to schedule a consultation or to learn more about how we can protect your home. Remember, don’t choose wrong, choose Long!