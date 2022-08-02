Why a Leaky Roof Is a Dangerous Roof

A roof leak is not just an inconvenience. It is a dangerous roof. It can cause serious problems with your home, and it can lead to potential accidents. Here are some of the most common dangers of roof leaks and the damage they cause to your home.

Structural Damage

With repeated leaks, the walls and supporting beams could weaken, making it likely that you would have to replace your walls, ceilings, or floors. Furthermore, the water can cause rot and decay, so that future repairs will be costly.

Interior Damage

A leaky roof can also cause serious damage to your home’s interior space. The roof will sag, making your home appear older and less appealing. In some instances, the sagging might cause rooms like your attic or basement to become unusable if they cannot hold up the weight of the structure above them. Either way, you could need to spend money on repairs to eliminate your leaky roof problem.

Mold and Mildew

Mold and mildew growth can damage your home’s wood, fixtures, wallpaper, tiles, and furniture. They can make your home smell bad, too. In addition, mold and mildew can cause serious health problems for anyone who might breathe or touch the spores that make up these hazardous materials.

Problems With Electricity

Even minor roof leaks can cause serious problems with electricity as water can corrode electrical wiring and cause short circuits. This will damage the roof and your electrical wiring, which could have dire consequences for you and your family.

Problems With Insurance

Finally, a leaky roof can cause insurance problems for you. Water damage is already expensive to fix, but the cost of repairs will increase if you have to pay for the increased premiums that come with leaking roofs. In addition, a homeowner’s insurance policy does not typically cover damage from leaks or water damage inside the home.

It’s a good idea to have a professional examine your roof regularly and address any concerns immediately. A leaky roof is generally due to improper installation of your roof or the material used in its construction. The longer you wait to take care of it, the more expensive your repairs can become.

The Bottom Line

A leaky roof is a dangerous roof. It can cause extensive damage to your home, leading to potentially serious health problems for your family. That’s why you should take care of your leaky roof as soon as possible. Contact us for more information about roof leaks.